Crackdown on education centres: Fake NRI certificates in MBBS counselling

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday seized several documents from education counselling centres in the city, in connection with students submitting fake NRI certificates for online MBBS counselling.

The medical counselling session was conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) for the 2024-25 for UG and PG admissions under NRI quota.

The DME filed a complaint with the city police after which the Forgery Investigation Wing, Central Crime Branch, initiated the investigation. It found that students applying for admission under NRI quota were from the same educational counselling centre operating in Chennai.

On Saturday, as per court orders, a police team led by Assistant Commissioner M Gayathri conducted searches at 8 centres – Sree Sai Educational Academy, Pallavaram, Meta Neet, Porur, Sri Sai Career Next Academy, Saligramam, Sri Sai Career Next Academy, Nungambakkam, Zion Career Solutions, Velachery, Life Link Education Consultancy, Annanagar, Study India Education Consultancy, Ashok Nagar and Madha Medical College, Kundrathur.

During the search, 105 incriminating documents relating to the case, 19 seals, 22 computers, 2 pen drives, five hard disks and mobile phones were seized. Police said that the seized documents would be scrutinised and further action will be taken.