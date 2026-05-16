CPM opposes fuel price hike, says support to TVK government aimed at preventing President’s Rule

CHENNAI: CPM State secretary P Shanmugam on Saturday strongly criticised the Union BJP government over the recent hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices, alleging that the increase would severely affect ordinary people and push already distressed families deeper into hardship.
Addressing a protest demonstration organised by the party's South Chennai district unit at Velachery, Shanmugam said the sharp rise in fuel prices would trigger an increase in the prices of all essential commodities as goods transportation across the country depended heavily on diesel-run lorries.
He alleged that the Union government had already caused widespread distress to the hotel industry by recently increasing the price of commercial gas cylinders, resulting in the closure of several hotels and large-scale job losses among workers and delivery personnel dependent on the sector.
“Petrol, diesel and gas have now become essential commodities. It is impossible for people to live without using them. Instead of justifying the hike by citing fluctuations in international crude oil prices, the Union government should provide subsidy support and withdraw the increase,” he said.
The CPM leader argued that oil companies had earned huge profits even when international crude oil prices were low, but had failed to reduce retail fuel prices at that time. He said the burden of the present crisis should not be transferred entirely to the public.
Shanmugam said the CPM would continue its protests against the fuel price hike and would soon organise joint demonstrations across Tamil Nadu along with like-minded political parties until the increase was rolled back.
Responding to a question on the Left parties’ support to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government, Shanmugam said the support was extended to prevent the imposition of President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly election delivered no clear majority to either the DMK or AIADMK alliances.
He said TVK had emerged as the single largest party and therefore had the opportunity to form the government. “Had the government not been formed, Tamil Nadu could have faced President’s Rule and indirect BJP control. The Left parties and VCK prevented such a situation by extending support,” he said.
Shanmugam added that the continuation of the Left parties’ support would depend on whether the government fulfilled the promises made to the people and provided good governance. He maintained that the support was “unconditional support from outside the government” and should not be interpreted as part of any formal alliance arrangement.