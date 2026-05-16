CPM opposes fuel price hike, says support to TVK government aimed at preventing President’s Rule

He alleged that the Union government had already caused widespread distress to the hotel industry by recently increasing the price of commercial gas cylinders, resulting in the closure of several hotels and large-scale job losses among workers and delivery personnel dependent on the sector.

“Petrol, diesel and gas have now become essential commodities. It is impossible for people to live without using them. Instead of justifying the hike by citing fluctuations in international crude oil prices, the Union government should provide subsidy support and withdraw the increase,” he said.