CPI, BJP councillors flag dip in Chennai Corporation funding for depts

BJP councillor Uma Anandan said capital expenditure in 2025-26 had overshot estimates by over Rs 500 crore, with more than Rs 900 crore spent on Singara Chennai 2.0 and other works.

“The State government has failed to provide adequate funds,” she added, and questioned the widening deficit, which rose from an estimated Rs 370 crore to a revised Rs 1,069 crore.