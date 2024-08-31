Courier detained by smugglers for claiming he didn't receive gold bars; rescued from Chennai lodge

CHENNAI: The city police on Friday rescued a ‘kuruvi’ (courier) from a lodge in Triplicane, where he had been illegally detained for three-and-a-half months by a gang which had engaged him to smuggle gold bars from Dubai.

On his arrival, the victim, Shajimon of Kanniyakumari, claimed that he was not given gold bars by their man after which the gang kidnapped and detained him.

Police have arrested four suspects – Asif Fayaz (23) of Chepauk, Mohammad Aalam (28), Gopi Kannan (36) of Madurai and Varundharadas (40) of Odisha, a room service staff at the lodge. Police have also detained the lodge owner for questioning. Shajimon was an electrician in Dubai for a few years and had lost his job recently. Learning about his situation, the gang had approached him to work as a courier. Shajimon was assigned to smuggle 3 gold bars worth at least Rs 2 crore from Dubai to Chennai for a commission of Rs 5 lakh.

But, when he landed in Chennai, Shajimon told the gang that he did not receive the gold bars in Dubai and gave contradictory answers. Suspecting foul play, they kidnapped him and detained him in the lodge. Shajimon managed to alert his friend, who informed his family in Kanniyakumari and they contacted the police for help.