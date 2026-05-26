Couple arrested for kidnapping 9-day-old girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: A couple was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with the abduction of an infant from RSRM hospital in Royapuram. Commissioner A Amalraj on Tuesday commended the police team that rescued the child within hours.
The arrested couple were identified as Amul Mary (29) and Thomas (32) of Kodungaiyur. The nine-day-old baby girl kidnapped from a government maternity hospital was rescued by Chennai police within five hours on Saturday.
Geetha (29) of Mugalivakkam was admitted to the RSRM Government Maternity Hospital in Royapuram for delivery on May 13. She gave birth to a girl on May 15. At the hospital, she befriended a woman aged around 40 who introduced herself as Rosy, the probe revealed.
On Sunday (May 24) evening, when Geetha was being discharged, Rosy offered to help her board an auto, and while assisting, she fled with the newborn. Geetha immediately lodged a complaint at the Royapuram All Women Police Station, seeking help to trace her missing child.
A case was registered, and special teams were formed. A team led by Inspector Mani of Kasimedu Police Station traced the baby to 8th Street, VOC Nagar, Pulianthope, and safely rescued the baby.