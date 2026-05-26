Couple arrested for kidnapping 9-day-old girl in Chennai

The arrested couple were identified as Amul Mary (29) and Thomas (32) of Kodungaiyur. The nine-day-old baby girl kidnapped from a government maternity hospital was rescued by Chennai police within five hours on Saturday.

Geetha (29) of Mugalivakkam was admitted to the RSRM Government Maternity Hospital in Royapuram for delivery on May 13. She gave birth to a girl on May 15. At the hospital, she befriended a woman aged around 40 who introduced herself as Rosy, the probe revealed.