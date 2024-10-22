Couple among six arrested in Chennai for possessing meth

CHENNAI: In three separate incidents, the city police arrested six persons including a couple for alleged possession of methamphetamine.

On October 18, the Arumbakkam police arrested K Deepak (31) and his wife Dolly Mehta (27) after they were caught with 0.8 gram of methamphetamine meant for sale near the Arumbakkam Thiruveedhi Amman temple.

The following day, the Arumbakkam Police arrested another person, V Muthukumara (25) of Vyasarpadi, for alleged possession of 1.37 grams of meth.

The Arumbakkam Police had received tip-offs about the sale of meth in their jurisdiction after which a special team nabbed the accused.

Meanwhile, in the Ayanavaram police jurisdiction, a trio were caught with five grams of methamphetamine near the Ayanavaram bus terminus. The arrested persons were identified as V Arun Lakshmanan (19), G Bala Ganesan (20), and V Ranjith (27).

All the arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.