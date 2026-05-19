Couple among five held for peddling narcotics in Chennai

Based on a tip-off, a team led by the Vepery police inspector intercepted two suspects near a jewellery store on Purasawalkam High Road on Sunday evening. A search of their bag revealed ganja parcels and painkiller tablets intended for illegal sale.

The duo was identified as Joseph (20) of Ramadas Nagar, Moolakothalam, and Mahendran Bhoopathi Mari (22) of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Korukkupettai. The police seized 1.2 kg of ganja, 30 Nitrosun painkiller tablets, one mobile phone, and a two-wheeler from them.