Couple among five held for peddling narcotics in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a continued crackdown on narcotics, the Chennai police have arrested five individuals, including a married couple, in Vepery. The operation led to the seizure of 1.2 kg of ganja, 30 painkiller tablets, two two-wheelers, four mobile phones, and a weighing machine.
Based on a tip-off, a team led by the Vepery police inspector intercepted two suspects near a jewellery store on Purasawalkam High Road on Sunday evening. A search of their bag revealed ganja parcels and painkiller tablets intended for illegal sale.
The duo was identified as Joseph (20) of Ramadas Nagar, Moolakothalam, and Mahendran Bhoopathi Mari (22) of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Korukkupettai. The police seized 1.2 kg of ganja, 30 Nitrosun painkiller tablets, one mobile phone, and a two-wheeler from them.
Following their interrogation, police arrested three more individuals on Monday. Gautam (27) and his wife Shalini (26) from RK Puram Housing Board in Purasawalkam, and Abbas Moideen (21) from Janakiraman Nagar in Perambur. From this group, police recovered one two-wheeler, three mobile phones, Rs 3,000 in cash, and a small weighing machine.
All five accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.