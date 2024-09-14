Country bomb explodes in East Tambaram, no casualties reported

CHENNAI: A country-made bomb exploded in a residential area in East Tambaram area of ​​Chennai in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred at the junction of Anna Street and Arumugam Street in Anandapuram, East Tambaram, where the blast was mad a loud explosion and a thick plume of smoke. The area, densely populated with residential buildings, was rattled by the sudden and intense blast.

Following the explosion, the residents quickly alerted Selaiyur police they promptly arrived at the scene to investigate.

Upon examining the area, officers found evidence confirming the use of a country-made explosive.

Debris included pieces of cloth, burnt rope, and bicycle parts scattered across the vicinity.

The police investigation revealed that a young man who had recently moved into the area was seen fleeing from the scene immediately after the blast.

Efforts to locate the man at his residence were unsuccessful as he had disappeared.

The individual, estimated to be around 25 years old, was identified as a person named Divakar, who had reportedly kept to himself and had minimal social interactions.

Selaiyur police have registered a case related to the explosion, reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are conducting a investigation on the missing youth.