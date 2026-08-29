Councillors question need for project management consultants

“PMC personnel are being used for surveys and monitoring even for routine road and footpath works. Why can’t the Corporation engineers handle them?” asked Councillor C Velu.

Citing works in three streets in his ward, Velu claimed that the roads had deteriorated soon after they were laid and since then had not been relaid. “If the Corporation has capable engineers, why should money be spent on PMCs? Retired Corporation chief engineers can be engaged on contract to oversee works, he stated.”