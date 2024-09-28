Councillors demand audience with GCC Commissioner once a week

CHENNAI: Ward councillors raised a complaint to the council that the civic authorities, including the GCC Commissioner, had failed to meet them and receive petitions regarding grievances in their respective areas.

Following this, the deputy mayor urged officials to meet the people’s representatives and address their issues at the earliest.

DMK councillor R Jagadeesan of Ward 62 said, “Recently, when we went to meet the GCC Commissioner, he claimed there was a meeting and did not meet me. I had a petition to give regarding civic issues in the area. Similarly, we’re unable to meet other officials in Ripon Building since everyone is ‘busy’ with meetings.”

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar urged Corporation authorities to meet the ward councillors and address their grievances immediately. It’s noted that during the tenure of former GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, councillors had faced similar issues.

DMK floor leader N Ramalingam said, “We request the Mayor to ensure that the Corporation Commissioner and other officials conduct a meeting with ward members once a week to avoid such situations.”

Meanwhile, the Revenue department has submitted a letter seeking government approval to publish the recommendations of vending and non-vending zones in all 15 zones in the official gazette.