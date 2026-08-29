Councillor seeks tea, coffee or milk at Amma Canteens for Rs 5

He added that “The rising prices of tea, coffee and milk at private outlets have made it difficult for poor and low-income people to afford them regularly. Many senior citizens have the habit of consuming tea or coffee in the morning and evening.

As these beverages are currently not provided, they are facing inconvenience.” Velu stated that providing tea, coffee or milk at a nominal price would be useful for them, and other economically weaker sections. Amma Unavagams already provide breakfast, lunch and dinner at subsidised rates.