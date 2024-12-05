Councillor among 6 mugged at Jayalalithaa Memorial

CHENNAI: A least six people, including a councillor, were mugged at the Jayalalithaa Memorial in Marina Beach, Chennai, on Thursday. The incident occurred during a crowded gathering to pay tributes to the late Chief Minister on her 8th death anniversary.

The victims reported that their expensive phones and wallets were stolen. They have filed a complaint at the Anna Square Police Station, and the police are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the Chennai Corporation councillor of ward 148 lost his high-value mobile phone in the crowd. Similarly, at least three others lost their phones to pickpockets, while two claimed they had lost their wallets at the gathering.