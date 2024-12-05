Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Dec 2024 11:17 PM IST
    Councillor among 6 mugged at Jayalalithaa Memorial
    AIADMK party members pays respects at the memorial of former TN CM J Jayalalithaa in Chennai's  Marina Beach (Hemanathan M)

    CHENNAI: A least six people, including a councillor, were mugged at the Jayalalithaa Memorial in Marina Beach, Chennai, on Thursday. The incident occurred during a crowded gathering to pay tributes to the late Chief Minister on her 8th death anniversary.

    The victims reported that their expensive phones and wallets were stolen. They have filed a complaint at the Anna Square Police Station, and the police are investigating the matter.

    According to the police, the Chennai Corporation councillor of ward 148 lost his high-value mobile phone in the crowd. Similarly, at least three others lost their phones to pickpockets, while two claimed they had lost their wallets at the gathering.

    Marina BeachJayalalithaa Memorialtheft
    DTNEXT Bureau

