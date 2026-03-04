Corporation gym in Ezhil Nagar shut 8 years ago used as storeroom

CHENNAI: A gym facility constructed by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in Ezhil Nagar nearly eight years ago continues to remain shut to the public, with the civic body allegedly using the building as a storeroom instead of opening it for residents.
Residents said that the building near Block 5, meant to function as a public gym, has been inaccessible since its completion.
The neighbourhood comprises around 6,000 tenements in Ezhil Nagar and about 2,000 tenements in Tsunami Nagar, with no functional recreational space for youth. According to residents, the civic body was using the premises to store street-lights and other materials.
They said the facility, if opened, would provide a free and accessible fitness space for young people in the area and serve as a constructive alternative to unhealthy habits.
K Murugan, a resident, said that while the Corporation has been setting up women-only gyms and upgrading facilities in several other parts of the city, the Ezhil Nagar gym has remained closed despite repeated assurances. “We’ve been hearing promises about procuring equipment, but nothing has happened on the ground,” he said.
The issue was raised at a grievance redressal meeting in Ezhil Nagar in February last year, when GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurabaran directed officials to address the matter. However, residents said there has been no progress since then. “When we complained, we were told that funds had been allotted to buy equipment. Even after a year, the building continues to be used as a storeroom,” Murugan added.
Another resident said the lack of recreational facilities was taking a toll on the younger population. “Many youngsters here are getting addicted to alcohol and drugs. Everyone calls this building a gym, but it remains locked to the public and is used only by workers,” she lamented.
A senior Corporation official said that the building may have been constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and that the matter would be verified. “We’ll check with the concerned department. If the building is designated as a gym, necessary arrangements will be made to open it for public use,” the official said.