Corporation gym in Ezhil Nagar shut 8 years ago used as storeroom

Residents said that the building near Block 5, meant to function as a public gym, has been inaccessible since its completion.

The neighbourhood comprises around 6,000 tenements in Ezhil Nagar and about 2,000 tenements in Tsunami Nagar, with no functional recreational space for youth. According to residents, the civic body was using the premises to store street-lights and other materials.

They said the facility, if opened, would provide a free and accessible fitness space for young people in the area and serve as a constructive alternative to unhealthy habits.