CoP Modak inspects security at counting centres

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Abhin Dinesh Modak, on Thursday night, personally inspected the three vote-counting centres in Chennai to review security arrangements.
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from 16 assembly constituencies under the Greater Chennai Police limits were transported under armed police escort and securely stored at three centres – Queen Mary's College, Loyola College, and Anna University.
The Commissioner visited all three centres along with senior police officials. He reviewed security infrastructure, discussed safety measures, and issued guidelines for the smooth conduct of counting.
A four-tier security system has been put in place at each counting centre. The first tier comprises Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the second tier the Tamil Nadu Special Police, and the third tier the Greater Chennai Armed Reserve. The fourth tier includes personnel from the law and order, crime branch, traffic, and special units of the Greater Chennai Police.
Security is being provided round the clock on a rotational basis. The arrangements are being supervised by additional commissioners, overseen by joint commissioners, and led by deputy commissioners of police.