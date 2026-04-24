CoP Modak inspects security at counting centres

A four-tier security system has been put in place at each counting centre. The first tier comprises Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the second tier the Tamil Nadu Special Police, and the third tier the Greater Chennai Armed Reserve. The fourth tier includes personnel from the law and order, crime branch, traffic, and special units of the Greater Chennai Police.

Security is being provided round the clock on a rotational basis. The arrangements are being supervised by additional commissioners, overseen by joint commissioners, and led by deputy commissioners of police.