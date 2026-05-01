Cop arrested for harassing college girl inside a car in Besant Nagar

The 20-year-old victim, a third-year Artificial Intelligence student at a private college in Kelambakkam, had come to the Besant Nagar beach area two nights ago with her male classmate in her car. The two were sitting in the back seat and eating after parking the vehicle.

Around that time, a man aged around 30 shone a torch into the car, opened the door, and sat in the driver’s seat. He identified himself as a police constable attached to the Sastri Nagar police station and showed his ID card.