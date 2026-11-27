CHENNAI: Hundreds of contractors and members of the Greater Chennai Contractors Welfare Association (GCCWA) staged a peaceful protest outside Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, demanding the immediate release of Rs 2,200 crore in dues owed by the Chennai Corporation.
Speaking to DT Next, GCCWA secretary Rama Rao said the main reason behind the Rs 2,200 crore dues was the tenders floated by the GCC for works in 2025-26, including stormwater drains and park renovations, without analysing their financial status.
"We were unaware of the financial status then, and due to political pressure, we took on all the works. As a result, we are suffering now," he said. Due to financial constraints, the Corporation has hesitated to take up urgent work, and no work has been undertaken in the last two months.
According to him, the GCC has told contractors to pressure the State government to release the funds.
Another contractor, who preferred to remain anonymous, said, "If the pending payments are settled, the recently tendered park, footpath, and building works will not be affected. The MAWS department must settle the pending payments by allocating a special fund to speed up the snail-paced or halted work."