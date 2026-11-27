Speaking to DT Next, GCCWA secretary Rama Rao said the main reason behind the Rs 2,200 crore dues was the tenders floated by the GCC for works in 2025-26, including stormwater drains and park renovations, without analysing their financial status.

"We were unaware of the financial status then, and due to political pressure, we took on all the works. As a result, we are suffering now," he said. Due to financial constraints, the Corporation has hesitated to take up urgent work, and no work has been undertaken in the last two months.