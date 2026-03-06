Container truck with dairy catches fire

Police said a private dairy company located near White Gate in Kancheepuram had loaded around 10,000 litres of milk packets and 2,000 litres of curd packets onto the lorry for distribution to shops across Chennai. Thick smoke started emitting from the vehicle while nearing Bharathi Nagar in Manimangalam.

Thick smoke began emerging from the container due to a suspected electrical short circuit. Within seconds, the lorry caught fire, and flames spread rapidly. The driver, Linganathan (40), immediately stopped the vehicle on the roadside and jumped out, escaping unhurt.