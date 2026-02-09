Contact wire snap hits train services near Tirumullaivoyal

CHENNAI: Following an Overhead Equipment (OHE) snap near the Tirumullaivoyal railway station on Saturday night, train services were affected for an hour and a half.
The EMU train affected was on its way to Arakkonam from Chennai Central. "The disruption occurred as the OHE was cut, affecting the pantograph of the train," said a senior official of Southern Railway.
Pantographs are roof-mounted, articulated apparatus on electric trains, trams, and locomotives that collect electrical energy from overhead catenary wires to power traction motors.
"The incident occurred at 8.30 pm, and the train services were restored by 10 pm. Several trains following the affected train were halted for some time, and others were diverted. The train, which had the OHE cut issue, was taken to the EMU shed later," the official added.