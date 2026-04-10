Consumer panel holds hospital group liable for negligence, awards Rs 7 lakh compensation

The bench further held that subsequent medical intervention, including an endoscopic procedure at the second hospital, was conducted without valid consent or adequate preparation. “The complainant’s version remains unchallenged and is accepted,” the order stated.

Invoking the legal principle of res ipsa loquitur (the thing speaks for itself), the Commission ruled that the very nature of the incident indicated negligence. It observed that the burden had shifted to the hospitals to prove due care, which they failed to discharge.

The Commission also took note of continued medical complications, mental trauma, and financial losses suffered by the patient, as well as the hospitals’ failure to furnish complete medical records despite repeated requests.