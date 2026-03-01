Consumer body seeks withdrawal of TNPDCL circular on completion certificate exemption

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has urged the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited to immediately withdraw a circular that, it alleged, illegally exempts mixed or combined buildings from producing a Completion Certificate for electricity service connections.
In a representation dated February 11, the consumer body objected to Circular CE/COMML/SE/EE3 No.458/2024 dated August 7, 2024, contending that it is contrary to the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, and binding court rulings.
According to K Kathirmathiyon, secretary, CCC, the statutory rules exempt only two specific categories from the requirement of a Completion Certificate for availing electricity and water connections.
These include residential buildings up to eight dwelling units or 750 sqm with a maximum height of 14 metres, and commercial buildings with a built-up area not exceeding 300 sqm and a maximum height of 14 metres.
The organisation maintained that there is no provision under the Rules granting exemption to mixed or combined buildings comprising both residential and commercial components. However, it alleged that field officials were granting electricity service connections to such buildings up to 1,050 sqm without insisting on a Completion Certificate, based on the impugned circular.
The representation stated that both the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation and the Housing and Urban Development Department had clarified that no exemption exists for mixed buildings and that the prescribed limits apply independently to residential and commercial structures.
Terming the circular ultra vires and legally unsustainable, the association said executive instructions cannot override statutory Rules and that essential service connections cannot be extended to unauthorised constructions.
It warned that failure to withdraw the circular and issue a revised clarification in conformity with the Rules would compel it to initiate legal proceedings, including filing a writ petition and contempt action.