Construction worker falls from 3rd floor of Pudupattinam building, dies

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old construction worker died after falling from the third floor of a building during Deepavali celebrations on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Manoj of West Bengal, who was staying in Pudupattinam near Kalpakkam and working as a construction worker.

On Thursday night during Deepavali, Manoj along with other workers had consumed liquor at the place they were staying and were celebrating the festival by bursting crackers.

Towards the wee hours of Friday, Manoj who was seated on the railing of the third floor of the building lost balance and fell to the ground. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

On information, the Kalpakkam police who visited the spot retrieved Manoj's body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain if Manoj fell by accident or was pushed to death.