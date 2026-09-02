Construction worker dies in Chennai after fall from second floor

CHENNAI: Police are investigating the death of a construction worker who fell from the second floor of an under-construction building in Mandaveli on Tuesday.
Identified as R Rohith (26), a native of Maharashtra, he was a daily wage labourer at a new building being constructed on St Mary’s Road, Mandaveli, and had been staying at the site for the past 3 months.
According to police, Rohith was sleeping on the outer edge of the second floor of the building on Monday night. Around midnight, he reportedly rolled over in his sleep and fell down from the second floor.
Other workers at the site rushed him to the Royapettah GH. However, doctors who examined him declared that he was already dead on arrival. Abhiramapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.