Construction worker dies in balcony collapse in Vadapalani

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman construction worker engaged for renovation work at a 40-year-old building in Vadapalani died when a balcony in the house collapsed and fell on her on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Malarkodi (42) of Kallakurichi, along with other workers, was engaged for renovation work at a house on Azhagiri Nagar 3rd Street. The landlord, Uma, was walking on the first-floor balcony of her home when part of the structure gave way.
The debris fell on Malarkodi, who was working under the structure. Co-workers rushed her to the Kilpauk GH, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Injured Uma was admitted to a private hospital in Porur.
Vadapalani police are investigating.