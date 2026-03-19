Chennai

Construction worker dies in balcony collapse in Vadapalani

The deceased, identified as Malarkodi (42) of Kallakurichi, along with other workers, was engaged for renovation work at a house on Azhagiri Nagar 3rd Street. The landlord, Uma, was walking on the first-floor balcony of her home when part of the structure gave way.
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman construction worker engaged for renovation work at a 40-year-old building in Vadapalani died when a balcony in the house collapsed and fell on her on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Malarkodi (42) of Kallakurichi, along with other workers, was engaged for renovation work at a house on Azhagiri Nagar 3rd Street. The landlord, Uma, was walking on the first-floor balcony of her home when part of the structure gave way.

The debris fell on Malarkodi, who was working under the structure. Co-workers rushed her to the Kilpauk GH, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Injured Uma was admitted to a private hospital in Porur.

Vadapalani police are investigating.

Vadapalani
Kilpauk GH
Azhagiri Nagar

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