Construction of tenements for homeless to begin this month: CMDA minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Hindu religious and charitable endowments department minister PK Sekarbabu, who is also the chairperson of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), said that chief minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the construction of 1,476 tenements for homeless and poor families as a part of Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT).

"As many as 776 tenements will be constructed by CMDA on land available near Stanley Government Medical College for homeless families and families living along waterways. Also, 700 tenements will be constructed on Water Basin Road. Chief minister will inaugurate the works before the end of this month," Sekarbabu said after inspecting the land parcel and progress of other projects under VCVT, on Wednesday.

He added that the construction works will be completed before December 2025 and tenements will be handed over to the beneficiaries. "The intention of the projects is to provide houses to families in poverty and to avoid children of such families travelling long distances for education," he said.

He further added that CMDA, in coordination with Greater Chennai Corporation, Public Works Department, and Highways department will take up expansion of narrow roads project. A meeting will be held on November 15 to discuss the project. The project will include removal of encroachments, providing pedestrian facilities and others.

"The chief minister has given more importance to decongesting the roads under VCVT. As a part of this, a new bus stand in Broadway with multi-modal integration is proposed at Rs. 824 Crore to replace the old bus stand, which was constructed 74 years ago," he said.