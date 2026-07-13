Construction debris causes wall collapse, kills 90-year-old in Kolathur

CHENNAI: A 90-year-old woman died after a compound wall collapsed on her during renovation work at her house on Gangaiamman Koil Street in Kolathur on Saturday.
Police said that construction debris was dumped along the wall, and because of the dumping, the wall caved and fell on her.
The Rajamangalam police have arrested Karthik (34), of MGR Nagar, for allegedly causing the accident through negligent dumping of the debris.
The victim, Chellammal (90), who lived with her son and his family, police said. She was washing vessels near the compound wall when construction debris was being unloaded during the renovation work. In the impact, the wall collapsed on her, leaving her trapped under the wall. Her neighbours rushed to her aid and rescued her and rushed her to the Periyar Nagar Government Hospital, where she succumbed without responding to treatment.