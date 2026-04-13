DT Next Constituency Watch | Virugambakkam: Poor sewer lines, choked roads lay bare tinsel town’s underbelly

CHENNAI: On a humid evening along Arcot Road, vehicles inch forward in long queues as pedestrians weave through narrow stretches — a familiar scene in Virugambakkam that captures both its urban energy and its civic strain.
As the 2026 Assembly elections approach, this western Chennai constituency is shaping up to be a closely watched battleground where infrastructure gaps, governance issues and entry of fresh political players intersect.
Spread across neighbourhoods such as Saligramam, Alwarthirunagar, Valasaravakkam and parts of KK Nagar, Virugambakkam reflects a layered urban profile. Middle-class households, small traders, daily-wage earners and a sizeable film and television workforce together form a socially and economically diverse electorate.
The sitting DMK MLA, AMV Prabhakar Raja, has ensured visible civic works — relaid roads, expanded stormwater drain networks, improved street lighting, and sanitation drives — while the ruling party maintains a steady organisational grip in the area.
Yet, beneath these upgrades, persistent civic concerns continue to shape voter sentiment. Low-lying pockets still report flooding during heavy rains, pointing to gaps in stormwater drainage integration. Traffic congestion remains acute, particularly along Arcot Road and in the interior lanes, where narrow carriageways and unregulated parking choke traffic during peak hours.
Residents describe a mixed report card. In Elango Nagar, Ramapriya points to unaddressed garbage dumping. “Vacant plots have become dumping yards. The mosquito menace is severe throughout the year,” she said, underlining a lingering public health concern.
A few kilometres away in Valasaravakkam, small vendor Rajan sees improvement. “Flooding used to be worse earlier. After the drain works, waterlogging has reduced,” he said, reflecting a section of voters who acknowledge incremental progress.
The constituency’s commercial pulse, particularly around Koyambedu, is also undergoing change. Once bustling with steady commuter footfall, owing the bus terminus which has been shifted to Kilambakkam, traders now speak of slowing business. “Customer numbers have dropped. It has affected sales,” said Vallavan, who runs a shop in the area.
Politically, the contest is tightening. The AIADMK is attempting a comeback, with former MLA VN Ravi seeking to regain the seat, highlighting civic deficiencies and project delays to tap into anti-incumbency sentiment.
A new dynamic is emerging with the arrival of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the poll fray. The fledgling party has fielded Sabarinathan, while Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has nominated Santhosh, projecting youth appeal and aiming to consolidate first-time voters.
With a growing pool of young and floating voters, Virugambakkam’s electoral outcome may hinge less on party loyalty and more on lived urban experience — roads navigated daily, drains that hold or fail, and neighbourhood issues that persist beyond election cycles.
As the campaign gathers momentum, the constituency presents a familiar Chennai paradox: visible development alongside unresolved civic stress, setting the stage for a competitive and closely fought contest.
Total voters: 1,96,586
Men: 95,075
Women: 1,01,461
Trans persons: 50
Sitting MLA: AMV Prabhakar Raja
Party: DMK