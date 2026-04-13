DT Next Constituency Watch | Virugambakkam: Poor sewer lines, choked roads lay bare tinsel town’s underbelly

The constituency’s commercial pulse, particularly around Koyambedu, is also undergoing change. Once bustling with steady commuter footfall, owing the bus terminus which has been shifted to Kilambakkam, traders now speak of slowing business. “Customer numbers have dropped. It has affected sales,” said Vallavan, who runs a shop in the area.



Politically, the contest is tightening. The AIADMK is attempting a comeback, with former MLA VN Ravi seeking to regain the seat, highlighting civic deficiencies and project delays to tap into anti-incumbency sentiment.



A new dynamic is emerging with the arrival of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the poll fray. The fledgling party has fielded Sabarinathan, while Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has nominated Santhosh, projecting youth appeal and aiming to consolidate first-time voters.



With a growing pool of young and floating voters, Virugambakkam’s electoral outcome may hinge less on party loyalty and more on lived urban experience — roads navigated daily, drains that hold or fail, and neighbourhood issues that persist beyond election cycles.



As the campaign gathers momentum, the constituency presents a familiar Chennai paradox: visible development alongside unresolved civic stress, setting the stage for a competitive and closely fought contest.