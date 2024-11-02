Constables attacked in 2 separate incidents on Deepavali; 9 held in Chennai

CHENNAI: The police arrested nine persons in two separate incidents for assaulting policemen in Otteri and Ayanavaram.

In Otteri police station limits, four persons were arrested for attacking a policeman when he questioned them about carrying high-decibel firecrackers in their car.

On Deepavali (Oct 31), a police team had intercepted a car at Stephenson Road - Dr Ambedkar Road junction. The constables Nijith and Raja during an inspection found high-decibel firecrackers in the car and questioned the occupants about the same as those crackers are banned.

The occupants in the vehicle picked up an argument with the constables and in the melee, they attacked Nijith (28), who suffered injuries.

Based on a complaint, Otteri police arrested S Balasubramaniam (35), S Alwin (26), Y Naveen Kumar (27) and J Felix Jeyaselvan (28).

In another incident, five persons were arrested in Ayanavaram police limits for allegedly attacking a police constable when he questioned them for creating a ruckus by fighting among themselves on Deepavali night (Oct 31).

Police said that the accused had hurled stones at the constable, Muthurasu (32). Five persons - B Prakash (24), S Solomon (26), D Prashanth (24), S Sathish Kumar (21), and M Yugesh (24), were arrested.

The accused in both cases were remanded to judicial custody.