Constable found dead in Egmore Armed Reserve quarters

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old Grade II Police Constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Armed Reserve (AR) quarters in Egmore on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Subramani, a native of Villupuram district and a 2017-batch policeman attached to the H Company of the 37th Platoon. He had been on medical leave since February 1 to prepare for the physical endurance test for Sub-Inspector recruitment, having recently cleared the written examination.
Subramani had been residing at the new AR quarters in Egmore for the past three months along with colleagues Sankar, Santhosh, and Karikalan.
According to police reports, Karikalan, a constable attached to the Nungambakkam station, returned to the room on Wednesday night and saw Subramani sleeping. On Thursday morning, Karikalan left for duty and noticed Subramani in the same position, assuming he was still asleep.
Later that afternoon, another inmate named Settu discovered that Subramani was not breathing. Settu immediately alerted Sankar, who contacted the 108 emergency ambulance service. Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced Subramani dead and notified Egmore police.
A preliminary inquiry was conducted at the quarters, and his body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for an autopsy.
Initial probe revealed that Subramani, who was unmarried, had been in a relationship with a woman for the past two years. Egmore police have registered a case of unnatural death. Further investigations are under way.