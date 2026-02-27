Constable found dead in Egmore Armed Reserve quarters

The deceased has been identified as Subramani, a native of Villupuram district and a 2017-batch policeman attached to the H Company of the 37th Platoon. He had been on medical leave since February 1 to prepare for the physical endurance test for Sub-Inspector recruitment, having recently cleared the written examination.

Subramani had been residing at the new AR quarters in Egmore for the past three months along with colleagues Sankar, Santhosh, and Karikalan.