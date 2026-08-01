Constable found dead in Chennai's St Thomas Mount residence; probe on

The deceased, identified as Viswanathan from Dharmapuri, was staying in a rented house at Thanduma Nagar near St Thomas Mount. Viswanathan had been married for about one-and-a-half years, and his wife had delivered a baby boy around 20 days ago. He had recently availed leave to visit his family and returned to duty in Chennai three days ago.

The police said Viswanathan's wife tried contacting him on Friday night and again early Saturday morning, but he did not answer his phone. Following that, she informed his colleagues, who went to his house. After receiving no response, they broke open the door and found him dead.