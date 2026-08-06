Connecting through startup stories

CHENNAI: Founders, entrepreneurs, investors and startup enthusiasts can come together for Start Up Stories, a networking and storytelling session by WeDo Club, on August 8 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Backyard, Adyar. Part of the Lark Circle series, the two-hour gathering aims to create a space for meaningful conversations within Chennai's startup ecosystem.
Instead of focusing on polished pitches, the event will feature founders sharing the lesser-known parts of their entrepreneurial journeys, including moments of self-doubt, unexpected pivots, early challenges, first breakthroughs and the lessons they learned while building their ventures.
The event will also be attended by a select group of investors, operators and ecosystem enablers, allowing participants to connect with people from across the startup community.
Organisers say introductions between founders and investors will be facilitated where there is mutual interest and alignment. Designed as an intimate gathering, the session hopes to encourage honest conversations, idea-sharing and collaborations among people building businesses or looking to enter the startup space. For details, contact: 9385463673.