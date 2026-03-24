Conjunctivitis cases rise in Chennai; doctors stress hygiene, early treatment

Patients show symptoms such as redness, irritation, watery discharge, itching, and sensitivity to light. While conjunctivitis is generally a mild and self-limiting condition, doctors caution that delayed treatment can prolong recovery and increase the risk of transmission within households and communities.

According to ophthalmologists, the infection spreads primarily through direct or indirect contact. Sharing personal items such as towels, handkerchiefs, pillows, or cosmetics can significantly increase the chances of infection. Frequent touching or rubbing of the eyes also contributes to its spread.

“Owing to the seasonal transition, we are seeing a clear rise in conjunctivitis cases. While it is usually mild, early diagnosis and strict hygiene are crucial to prevent it from spreading within families and workplaces,” said Ophthalmologist Dr Rajani Arun.