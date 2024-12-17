Con gang posing as cop, IT dept officers rob trader of Rs 20 lakh near Egmore

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a search for a con gang posing as police and Income Tax department officers and robbing a trader of Rs 20 lakh cash near Egmore on Monday.

The complainant, Mohamed Ghouse (31), of Old Washermenpet, said he had taken Rs 20 lakh from a client in Vaniyambadi to buy a CT scan machine. Accordingly, the complainant went in person to Vaniyambadi and collected the money on Sunday.

On Monday night, Ghouse was on a two-wheeler going towards Triplicane from Washermanpet with the cash, when a man in police uniform intercepted him.

The 'police officer' enquired Ghouse about the contents of the bag. When the latter said that the bag contained cash for business purposes, the 'officer' called three others who came in plain clothes and displayed an identity card claiming to be Income Tax department officers. Insisting that Ghouse had to be taken to their headquarters in Nungambakkam for an inquiry, the ‘officers’ put him in a car.

When the car reached Egmore, the ‘officers’ held him under knifepoint and got hold of the cash bag, according to the complaint. Following this, they fled the scene, said the complaint. Triplicane police have registered a case and further investigations are under way.