Compounds in Cambodia: Cyber slavery: One more suspect arrested from Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In continuation of the arrest of an international cyber slavery and human trafficking agent involved in trafficking Indian nationals to cyber scam compounds operating in Cambodia, the State Cyber Crime Wing has secured another accused connected to the organised trafficking network.
The arrested person, S Syed Hussain (37) of Walajahpet, Ranipet, acted as a local facilitator and intermediary in recruiting victims for overseas placement in cyber scam compounds operating in Cambodia, police said.
Investigation revealed that Hussain was in contact with overseas handlers, coordinating the recruitment and movement of Indian nationals to Cambodia through Malaysia and Thailand. Acting on their instructions, he identified and referred job seekers from TN by luring them with promises of lucrative overseas job opportunities.
In one such instance, Hussain facilitated the travel arrangements of a victim from Tirupattur. He coordinated communication between the victim and overseas recruiters through WhatsApp calls and video calls, shared flight tickets, accompanied the victim to the airport, and assisted in arranging onward travel to Cambodia through Malaysia and Bangkok.
Investigation further revealed that he received commission amounts through bank transfer and digital payment platforms for this reason.
Subsequently, the victim is trafficked to a cyber scam compound in Cambodia, where Indian nationals are allegedly forced to engage in online financial fraud and cyber scam activities under coercive conditions amounting to cyber slavery.
Bala Naga Devi, DGP, Cyber Crime wing urged the public to remain vigilant and verify all overseas job offers only through authorised recruitment agencies and official government channels.