Compounds in Cambodia: Cyber slavery: One more suspect arrested from Tamil Nadu

The arrested person, S Syed Hussain (37) of Walajahpet, Ranipet, acted as a local facilitator and intermediary in recruiting victims for overseas placement in cyber scam compounds operating in Cambodia, police said.

Investigation revealed that Hussain was in contact with overseas handlers, coordinating the recruitment and movement of Indian nationals to Cambodia through Malaysia and Thailand. Acting on their instructions, he identified and referred job seekers from TN by luring them with promises of lucrative overseas job opportunities.