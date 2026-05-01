Complex surgery saves 10-yr-old with tumour masked as infection in Rainbow Children's Hospital

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old boy, initially treated for recurrent chest infections, was diagnosed with a rare, high-risk mediastinal germ cell tumour weighing nearly 900 grams, underscoring the dangers of silent paediatric conditions and the need for timely evaluation, doctors at Rainbow Children's Hospital said.
Investigations revealed markedly elevated alpha-fetoprotein levels, confirming malignancy, after which the child underwent five cycles of chemotherapy. However, the mass continued to occupy over 75 per cent of the chest cavity, necessitating high-risk surgery.
"In a complex intervention, we performed an open chest surgery via sternotomy to safely access and remove the tumour without spillage," said Dr JD Dhinesh Balaji, Consultant-Paediatric Surgeon. He added that the child was off ventilator support within 24 hours and discharged in four days. Dr G Nandhini said coordinated care across oncology, surgery, anaesthesia and critical care was crucial to the outcome.
Doctors cautioned that mediastinal germ cell tumours often develop silently, urging parents to seek evaluation for persistent respiratory symptoms to prevent life-threatening complications.