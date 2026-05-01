Complex surgery saves 10-yr-old with tumour masked as infection in Rainbow Children's Hospital

"In a complex intervention, we performed an open chest surgery via sternotomy to safely access and remove the tumour without spillage," said Dr JD Dhinesh Balaji, Consultant-Paediatric Surgeon. He added that the child was off ventilator support within 24 hours and discharged in four days. Dr G Nandhini said coordinated care across oncology, surgery, anaesthesia and critical care was crucial to the outcome.