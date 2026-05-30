Complete Kodambakkam PHC in 45 days: WRD Minister Anand

CHENNAI: State Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources N Anand on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of an Urban Primary Health Centre being constructed in Kodambakkam and directed officials to complete the project within 45 days, following complaints from residents over prolonged delays in execution.
The inspection at Ward 132 was carried out on the instructions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after members of the public flagged the slow pace of construction and the resulting delay in commissioning the facility.
Reviewing the progress of the works on the ground, the T Nagar MLA sought details from officials on the status of the project and expressed concern over the delay in making the healthcare facility operational for the public.
Taking note of the medical needs of residents, he instructed officials to ensure that all remaining construction activities are completed within the stipulated 45-day period while maintaining quality standards. “The facility should be brought into public use immediately after the completion of works so that residents can access healthcare services without further delay,” he told officials during the inspection.