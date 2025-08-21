Commuters wait on road, as banner welcoming EPS hides bus stop

CHENNAI: A large number of bus commuters were left stranded at Kolappakkam Anna Nagar bus stop near Vandalur after a giant banner welcoming AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami blocked the bus shelter.

Palaniswami has scheduled to visit the Chengalpattu district on Friday for campaign meetings. Following that, the party functionaries have been instructed to put up banners and cut-outs along his route to welcome their leader. The supporters erected many banners on the road leading to Thiruporur.

Among them, one massive banner was placed in front of the Kolappakkam Anna Nagar bus stop on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road. The banner was placed fully covering the passenger shelter of the bus stop. People were forced to stand on the road as the banner completely covered the bus stop, and many newcomers were clueless as to where the bus stop was, with the banner hiding it.

The commuters said buses were not stopping as the shelter was no longer visible, forcing them to wait dangerously on the roadside, exposed to the sun and rain. They also cautioned that the banner was not fastened properly and that it could collapse in strong winds.

The locals questioned whether such banners were erected with proper permission from the police and local bodies. They highlighted a few years ago that a political banner fell on the young girl who was travelling on the radial road on her scooter, and she died on impact. The locals said even if approval was given, how can authorities allow cut-outs that occupy bus stops and put commuters' lives at risk.