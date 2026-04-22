Commuters urge CMRL to fix frequent tech glitches

Commuters, especially regular passengers, have urged CMRL to resolve the frequent service concerns before the commencement of phase II from Poonamallee to Vadapalani via Porur.

Citing the incident of train delays on both green and blue lines due to a technical glitch on Tuesday, a passenger said, “Most of the technical glitches seem to be reported during the morning/peak hours. This certainly causes issues for the office and college-goers. Often, service delays are reported multiple times in a month.”

J Sreeja, a city-based college student, said, “Public transportation must be reliable. Similar to the EMU trains that caused difficulty for a long time till last month, Metro’s technical issues too have been causing undue delays in every day commute.”

Commenting further, a transit enthusiast noted that though technical concerns and maintenance were common, but cannot be repeatedly cited as excuses. “The public will want the trains and buses to operate as per schedule, regardless of concerns. Hence, reliability is imperative for public transportation, which CMRL should look into,” he added.