Commuters upset over lack of basic amenities at Avadi bus terminus

TIRUVALLUR: Thousands of commuters use the Avadi bus terminus to reach the city and other destinations but it lacks basic amenities and gets flooded even for light rain causing inconvenience to passengers. Commuters’ complaints range from a lack of clean drinking water facilities to proper chairs.

MTC operates 57 buses from the terminus to several parts of the city and its outskirts. Buses start at 5:30 am and end before 10 pm. The terminus acts as a last-mile connectivity for office-goers, college students and other people.

While footfall of passengers has been increasing over the years, basic facilities like drinking water and clean toilets are woefully inadequate. The purified drinking water facility available inside the terminus has been unhygienic for months, forcing commuters to buy water bottles.

“Though an RO drinking water plant has been installed in the bus terminus, the sink attached to the water tap has not been cleaned for months. So no one will consume water from it. MTC officials should maintain the RO plant and service it regularly,” said Mohan, a resident of Tirumullaivoyal.

T Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, complained that the terminus gets flooded often every monsoon season, even after a mild drizzle. “CMDA had announced that it would renovate the bus terminus with modern facilities but the work has not started. Officials should ensure proper drainage facility for the terminus after renovation,” he pointed out.

Sources in the CMDA said that modernisation works would begin at the Avadi bus terminus next financial year, along with termini at T Nagar, Vallalar Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur, Padiyanallur, and Iyyappanthangal. “The terminus would be provided with all the amenities along with other facilities,” sources added.