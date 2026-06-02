Commuters flag delays, service gaps on Chennai Central-Arakkonam section

Around 56 suburban local train services were permanently cancelled in 2025, with authorities assuring commuters that they would be gradually reintroduced after the completion of engineering works. However, more than a year later, passengers along the western corridor say they continue to face severe inconvenience.

Questioning the continued disruptions, S Murugaiyan, secretary of the Tiruninravur Rail Passengers Association, said, “If works are happening in the Arakkonam section, why are Tiruvallur trains getting delayed? Since the cancellations, the situation has only gone from bad to worse.”

The Chennai Central suburban network, which connects Arakkonam, Tiruttani, Pattabiram Military Siding, Gummidipoondi and Sullurpetta caters to around 6 lakh commuters daily through nearly 320 suburban train services. Passengers said the impact was particularly severe during non-peak hours (between 10 am and 5 pm). Although trains are scheduled at 20-minute intervals during this period, they are frequently delayed by 20-30 minutes, significantly increasing waiting times.