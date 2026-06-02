Commuters flag delays, service gaps on Chennai Central-Arakkonam section

COIMBATORE: Commuters using suburban train services on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam section have once again raised concerns over recurring delays, extended waiting times and the continued non-restoration of several services withdrawn more than a year ago.
Around 56 suburban local train services were permanently cancelled in 2025, with authorities assuring commuters that they would be gradually reintroduced after the completion of engineering works. However, more than a year later, passengers along the western corridor say they continue to face severe inconvenience.
Questioning the continued disruptions, S Murugaiyan, secretary of the Tiruninravur Rail Passengers Association, said, “If works are happening in the Arakkonam section, why are Tiruvallur trains getting delayed? Since the cancellations, the situation has only gone from bad to worse.”
The Chennai Central suburban network, which connects Arakkonam, Tiruttani, Pattabiram Military Siding, Gummidipoondi and Sullurpetta caters to around 6 lakh commuters daily through nearly 320 suburban train services. Passengers said the impact was particularly severe during non-peak hours (between 10 am and 5 pm). Although trains are scheduled at 20-minute intervals during this period, they are frequently delayed by 20-30 minutes, significantly increasing waiting times.
“If a passenger misses a train, the wait can easily stretch to 30-40 minutes,” rued Murali Dharan, a daily commuter from Avadi. “We do not get as much attention as the Tambaram or Chengalpattu sections.”
Commuters also pointed to uneven train spacing during certain parts of the day. A Tiruttani-Chennai MEMU service reaches Avadi at around 11.05 am, after which the next Chennai-bound suburban train arrives only around 11.50 am. Another follows roughly 10 minutes later, creating long gaps at some times and shorter intervals at others.
The delays have also increased overall travel time. According to passengers, a journey from Avadi to Chennai that previously took around 45 minutes now takes nearly an hour.
Passengers attributed the delays to a combination of infrastructure and operational constraints. Among the issues cited are speed restrictions associated with ongoing track works between Ambattur and Thirumullaivoyal, where trains are required to operate at reduced speeds.
They also highlighted train movements near Vyasarpadi and Beach stations, where services crossing multiple tracks could temporarily hold up other suburban trains. Similar crossing movements occur near Hindu College station, where trains accessing the Pattabiram Military Siding intersect with the main suburban lines.
Commuters have further sought improved communication regarding delays, alleging that announcements are often made only shortly before a train's arrival, leaving little time to make alternative travel arrangements. “Officials, most of whom are from North India, never understand our grievances,” lamented Murali.
Concurring with him was Murugaiyan, who piped in: “Repeated representations to senior railway authorities have yielded little response. Officials must address the operational issues and restore the cancelled services at the earliest.”