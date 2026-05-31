Commuters face hardship after service road closure near Kathivakkam railway station

CHENNAI: Passengers and industrial workers lament the closure of service roads on both sides of Kathivakkam railway station in Ennore, reportedly following measures linked to the operation of the Vande Bharat Express. The station is used daily by thousands of commuters, including workers employed at Ashok Leyland and nearby industrial units.
With the closure of the service road and the construction of a compound wall along the tracks, commuters are now forced to take longer routes to access the station and nearby workplaces.
CPM functionary K Venkataiah said, “The closure has severely affected workers and residents from areas including Ashok Leyland Main Gate, Anna Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Periyakuppam, Chinnakuppam and Ernavoor Kuppam. For several years, thousands of workers and residents have been using this route daily. With the closure, people are now forced to travel nearly 5 km extra.”
He noted that his party has planned to hold a protest against the railway for closing the service road on May 29 near the station.
An Ashok Leyland employee told this reporter that he had been using the service road for the past 28 years to travel from Tiruvottiyur to the factory. “Due to the compound wall, we’re now forced to take a longer route. Many of us are temporarily using gaps in the wall to cross,” he added. “Even though the station has a Foot Over Bridge, it does not connect the service roads on either side of the station. If a new FOB connecting the service road to Platforms 1 and 2 is constructed, it will prevent people from walking along the tracks.”
Railway officials said that the compound wall works were being carried out to prevent accidents as the Vande Bharat Express operates at high speed on the Chennai Central-Gummidipoondi route. “There’s a risk to pedestrians and animals crossing the tracks,” said an official to DT Next. “A proposal for a new FOB is under consideration. Steps will be taken to provide connectivity to service roads on both sides so that passengers can safely access the station without crossing railway tracks.”