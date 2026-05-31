Commuters face hardship after service road closure near Kathivakkam railway station

He noted that his party has planned to hold a protest against the railway for closing the service road on May 29 near the station.

An Ashok Leyland employee told this reporter that he had been using the service road for the past 28 years to travel from Tiruvottiyur to the factory. “Due to the compound wall, we’re now forced to take a longer route. Many of us are temporarily using gaps in the wall to cross,” he added. “Even though the station has a Foot Over Bridge, it does not connect the service roads on either side of the station. If a new FOB connecting the service road to Platforms 1 and 2 is constructed, it will prevent people from walking along the tracks.”