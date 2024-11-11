Commodore Suresh joins as new commandant of Embarkation Headquarters in Chennai

CHENNAI: Commodore J Suresh, joined as the new commandant of the Embarkation Headquarters in Chennai on Monday.

Having served the Indian Navy for many years, he has been in various leadership positions during his career.

Commodore Suresh, is a senior naval officer, and has a vast experience and expertise in logistics, troop movement and strategic operations.

He has also overseen complex military operations and coordinated key logistical functions essential to national defence.

He succeeds Commodore J Gurumani at the Embarkation Headquarters in the city, who had served at the station for the last few years.

The Embarkation Headquarters in Chennai play a vital role in managing troop and equipment movements and will be now led by Commodore Suresh.

He would also be coordinating with civil authorities and ensuring that military personnel receive seamless support and logistics services.

Meanwhile, the staff at the Embarkation Headquarters extended their gratitude to Commodore J Gurumani for his service, and welcomed Commodore J Suresh as he leads the strategic command into the future.