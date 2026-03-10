Commercial LPG supply halted amid shortage, hotels warn of service disruptions

While household supply has been prioritized, commercial users including hotels are experiencing significant disruption. Several dealers have reportedly stopped supplying restaurants from as early as yesterday, prompting the Chennai Hotels Association to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for immediate intervention.

The government has clarified that imported gas will be allocated only for essential sectors such as healthcare and education. A committee has also been formed to examine procedures for supplying LPG cylinders for commercial use. In Karnataka, some hotels had already announced closures today due to the shortage.