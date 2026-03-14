Commercial LPG shortage, stepped-up vigil force eateries to shut in parts of Chennai

CHENNAI: Commercial LPG cylinder shortage forced several medium-budget hotels and roadside eateries in parts of Chennai to shut down operations on Saturday.
In areas such as Choolaimedu, Kodambakkam and Anna Nagar, many eateries remained closed as commercial gas supplies were reduced and authorities intensified monitoring to prevent the use of domestic LPG cylinders in commercial establishments.
Most medium-sized hotels along Choolaimedu High Road were found closed during the day.
Authorities are continuously monitoring whether domestic cylinders are being used in hotels.
"During emergencies, eateries may use domestic cylinders. But with the present crisis, operators are unwilling to risk it," said M Murugan, an employee of a hotel in Kodambakkam. Without commercial cylinders, running the eatery has become difficult, he added.
Residents said the shortage has disrupted daily routines, particularly for those who depend on affordable eateries.
N Balamurugan, a resident of Choolaimedu, said, "Many people usually purchase low-cost items such as idlis and vada from medium-budget hotels along Choolaimedu High Road.
However, most shops have now closed due to the cylinder shortage." The situation, he said, reminds residents of the COVID-19 period, with only bakeries and vegetable shops functioning normally.