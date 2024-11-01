Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 61.50 in Chennai from 01.11.2024

CHENNAI: The price of commercial LPG gas cylinders in Chennai saw a significant increase of Rs 61.50 on Friday.

From today, a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder will be sold at Rs 1,964.50 in the city.

However, the price of a 14-kilogram domestic LPG gas cylinder remains unchanged at Rs 818.50.

While the price had increased by Rs 48 last month, the price has again shot up this month.

Regular revisions of LPG rates typically occur at the start of every month, reflecting international oil prices, domestic tax policies, broader economic conditions and the market, amidst other factors.

In line with this, State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) adjust cooking gas prices on the 1st of every month.

Additionally, the government has proactively promoted using LPG cylinders for home cooking through various schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

It provides subsidies to eligible families, encouraging the adoption of cleaner cooking fuels and improving living standards.