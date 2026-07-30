Coming soon: Tamil Nadu's first international university campus in Chennai

CHENNAI: Among the agreements that the Tamil Nadu government’s nodal agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, signed on Thursday (July 30), one stood out. It was not in the field of electronics, engineering, or manufacturing, but one that would prepare skilled people to power these sectors: The deal was with the University of Western Australia to set up its Chennai campus, which will be the State’s first international university campus, and is expected to be inaugurated soon.

The university, which formally entered the State in 2025, will start its MBA programme in November, while the other courses are expected to commence from March 2027. It has invested around Rs 125 crore to set up the campus at Velachery, creating more than 200 jobs.