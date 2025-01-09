Comic books on science, maths big hit at 48th Chennai Book Fair

CHENNAI: The 48th Chennai Book Fair features new and unique ways to attract bibliophiles from in and around the city. Comic books, which used to be illustrated story books tickling your funny bone with the occasional moral lessons thrown in, are now available in the form of educational books.

Some parents with school-going kids cannot contain their glee at the way subjects like science and mathematics are illustrated in comic books.

“Such books simplify science, promote reading, enhance learning and help to remember the concepts. That’s why parents buy them. Books are available in four levels between the age group of 5-16 years,” said A Arul Solai Murugan, Aruvi technologies, Stall 421 of the Book Fair.

Arul recalls a time when he was working as an engineer in Singapore. “My son, who was in school at the time, was provided with graphic books that explained topics in science and maths. It made the learning process interesting and easier. When he came back to Chennai, he decided to focus on those subjects,” he averred.

At Muthu Comics (Stall 93 and 94), it’s the number ‘7 to 77’ written on the wall that catches everyone’s attention. “The numbers age groups – meaning that the books sold at our stall are meant for people across all ages. There are thriller graphics of Sherlock Holmes, and of course, fairy tales too, which have a huge demand among readers,” smiled Jagajyothi G, Muthu Comics. He has travelled all the way from Sivakasi to set up the stall and has been participating in the Book Fair for over 10 years.

The general consensus among sellers is that books with graphics with colourful illustrations are the current hot-trend among the new generation and even senior citizens.