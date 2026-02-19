Combined eye surgery at Dr Agarwals restores vision to Mumbai doctor

The faulty lens was removed and replaced using the 5F-ISHF technique, developed by Dr Soosan Jacob, director and chief, Dr Agarwal’s Refractive and Cornea Foundation, who led the surgery.

“It was an exceptionally complex case requiring multiple surgical approaches delivered seamlessly,” said Dr Ashvin Agarwal, chief clinical officer. “Addressing only one dimension would not have restored functional vision. The stitch-free technique enables stable fixation even in complicated cases. Further visual improvement is expected as healing progresses.”