Combined eye surgery at Dr Agarwals restores vision to Mumbai doctor

CHENNAI: In a rare and complex intervention, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has restored functional vision to a 44-year-old gynaecologist from Mumbai who had lost sight in both eyes after a decade-long battle with severe glaucoma and multiple intraocular complications.
In what the hospital described as a world-first procedure, surgeons performed the advanced 5F-ISHF intraocular lens (IOL) implantation technique along with optical penetrating keratoplasty, structural reconstruction and pupilloplasty in a single sitting.
The patient, who had only perception of light in her left eye, regained 6/24 vision immediately after surgery. Doctors said, “The immediate cause of her vision loss was a mal-positioned artificial lens pressing against the iris and cornea, distorting the eye’s anatomy and causing fusion of the anterior structures.”
The faulty lens was removed and replaced using the 5F-ISHF technique, developed by Dr Soosan Jacob, director and chief, Dr Agarwal’s Refractive and Cornea Foundation, who led the surgery.
“It was an exceptionally complex case requiring multiple surgical approaches delivered seamlessly,” said Dr Ashvin Agarwal, chief clinical officer. “Addressing only one dimension would not have restored functional vision. The stitch-free technique enables stable fixation even in complicated cases. Further visual improvement is expected as healing progresses.”