Coloured capsicums, drumsticks, beans, and Ooty carrots become cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on March 14, 2026

Drumsticks have fallen from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.

Beans has fallen from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.

Ooty carrots have dropped from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 30 per kg.

Coconut has fallen from Rs 52 per kg to Rs 45 per kg.

Bottle guard dropped from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 15 per kg.

Chow chow fell from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 15 per kg.

Onion have dropped from Rs 24 per kg to Rs 22 per kg.