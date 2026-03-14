Chennai

Coloured capsicums, drumsticks, beans, and Ooty carrots become cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on March 14, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today’s vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of a man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Image of a man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed major fluctuations on Saturday (March 14), with colored capsicum recording a drop of Rs 30 per kg compared to March 10.

What is the current price of colored capsicum?

coloured capsicum, which was sold at Rs 60 per kg on March 10, is now sold at Rs 30 per kg, marking a drop of Rs 30.

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Ooty carrot, drumstick, coconut, chow chow, beans, onion and bottle gourd have recorded a price drop in the market today.

Drumsticks have fallen from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.

Beans has fallen from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.

Ooty carrots have dropped from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 30 per kg.

Coconut has fallen from Rs 52 per kg to Rs 45 per kg.

Bottle guard dropped from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 15 per kg.

Chow chow fell from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 15 per kg.

Onion have dropped from Rs 24 per kg to Rs 22 per kg.

Which vegetable prices increased today?

Cucumbers increased by Rs 2 per kg, rising from Rs 12 to Rs 15 per kg.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Tomato: Rs 15 per kg

Potato: Rs 15 per kg

Ginger: Rs 65 per kg

Shallot: Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch

Mint: Rs 2 per bunch

vegetables
vegetable prices
﻿Koyambedu market

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