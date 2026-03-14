Coloured capsicums, drumsticks, beans, and Ooty carrots become cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on March 14, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed major fluctuations on Saturday (March 14), with colored capsicum recording a drop of Rs 30 per kg compared to March 10.
coloured capsicum, which was sold at Rs 60 per kg on March 10, is now sold at Rs 30 per kg, marking a drop of Rs 30.
Ooty carrot, drumstick, coconut, chow chow, beans, onion and bottle gourd have recorded a price drop in the market today.
Drumsticks have fallen from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.
Beans has fallen from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.
Ooty carrots have dropped from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 30 per kg.
Coconut has fallen from Rs 52 per kg to Rs 45 per kg.
Bottle guard dropped from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 15 per kg.
Chow chow fell from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 15 per kg.
Onion have dropped from Rs 24 per kg to Rs 22 per kg.
Cucumbers increased by Rs 2 per kg, rising from Rs 12 to Rs 15 per kg.
Tomato: Rs 15 per kg
Potato: Rs 15 per kg
Ginger: Rs 65 per kg
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch
Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch
Mint: Rs 2 per bunch