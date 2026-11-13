Coloured beef seized at eatery; govt orders inspections of biryani outlets in Chennai

Acting on a tip-off that artificially coloured beef and chicken pakodas were being sold in the Saidapet neighbourhood, a team of food safety officials inspected Bhai Biryani on East Jones Road.

During the inspection, officials found beef with a reddish coating and seized the stock kept for sale. Samples have been sent for lab analysis to determine the nature of the colouring agent and whether its use violates food safety standards.

According to department officials, the restaurant’s proprietor admitted to applying colouring powder to the beef before selling it. However, the department said that action against the establishment and its owner would be decided after the lab report was received.