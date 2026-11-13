Coloured beef seized at eatery; govt orders inspections of biryani outlets in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department has ordered inspections of all restaurants preparing beef biryani across Chennai after officials seized beef allegedly coated with red colouring powder during a surprise inspection.
Acting on a tip-off that artificially coloured beef and chicken pakodas were being sold in the Saidapet neighbourhood, a team of food safety officials inspected Bhai Biryani on East Jones Road.
During the inspection, officials found beef with a reddish coating and seized the stock kept for sale. Samples have been sent for lab analysis to determine the nature of the colouring agent and whether its use violates food safety standards.
According to department officials, the restaurant’s proprietor admitted to applying colouring powder to the beef before selling it. However, the department said that action against the establishment and its owner would be decided after the lab report was received.
The inspection also revealed the alleged sale of gutkha and pan masala, both prohibited in Tamil Nadu. Officials seized the products and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the establishment, besides issuing a notice to the proprietor.
Following the incident, the Food Safety Department has directed its Chennai officials to inspect all eateries preparing beef biryani, with particular attention to the quality of meat, the use of unauthorised colouring agents, and compliance with food safety regulations.
While the use of artificial colouring is permitted, eateries are mandated to strictly follow food safety guidelines regarding the quality of the colouring material and also its quantity used each time.
It may be recalled that in November 2024, food safety officials seized 3 kg of artificially coloured beef from an Ashok Nagar eatery after finding artificial colours in both chicken and beef dishes. The establishment was also found operating without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence.