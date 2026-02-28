College student killed in truck accident near Puzhal

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student died after a container truck ran over him on the Puzhal bypass road on Friday.
The Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali Imtiaz (18), a resident of Sharma Nagar, Vyasarpadi. He was a second-year student at an engineering college, police said.
After college, Imtiaz set off on his two-wheeler towards Tambaram to visit relatives. Nearing the bypass road at the Puzhal toll plaza, a trailer truck hit the two-wheeler from behind. Imtiaz fell and before he could respond, the truck ran over him, killing him on the spot.
Upon receiving information, personnel from the Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing reached the scene and sent the body to Stanley hospital for an autopsy.
Police arrested the truck driver Senthilkumar (46) of Kallakurichi. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.